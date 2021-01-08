Johnson Named to the Walter Camp All-America Second Team

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University senior defensive lineman Patrick Johnson will be forever recognized as one of the top players in school history, as he was selected to the 2020 Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America Second Team on Thursday.

The nation’s oldest All-America team was officially announced this evening on The Home Depot ESPN College Football Awards Show.

Johnson is just the fifth Tulane football player to be honored in the 131-year history of the Walter Camp All-America team and is the first since former Green Wave cornerback Lorenzo Doss was selected back in 2013.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee native joins an elite group of former Tulane players named to the team, including Doss (2013), Charles Hall (1973), Jerry Dalrymple (1930, 1931) and Bill Banker (1929). From 1889 to 1964, only 11 players were selected. In 1965, both offensive and defensive teams were picked, and the organization added a second team in 1998.

Johnson’s selection by the Walter Camp Football Foundation marks the fourth All-America team he has been named to this postseason. Earlier in the postseason, he earned All-America honors from The Sporting News, The Football Writers Association and Phil Steele.

Johnson joins Tulsa’s Zevon Collins as the only representatives on the Walter Camp All-America team from The American.

Johnson received the postseason recognition following a standout senior season for the Green Wave where he helped lead Tulane to its third straight bowl game.



During the 2020 campaign, he led the AAC in sacks (10.0). With his 10.0 sacks this season, Johnson became the program’s all-time leader in career sacks with 24.5. He also recorded 14.5 tackles for loss which ranked second on the team while his 39 tackles ranked ninth on the team.



In addition, Johnson proved once again to be one of the more dependable players on the squad, as he was one of just seven players that started all 11 regular season games.



Johnson concluded his collegiate career with 40 tackles for loss and 133 tackles in 49 games. He is the only player in program history to lead the team in sacks in three straight seasons and post two single seasons of 10-or-more sacks.



Earlier this month, Johnson was named All-AAC First Team. He became just the third Tulane player to earn three All-AAC postseason honors, joining Nico Marley and Parry Nickerson.



