Johnson Named AAC Defensive Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University senior defensive lineman Patrick Johnson was named as the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday following his performance in the Green Wave’s 38-21 win at East Carolina on Saturday.

Teammate Cameron Carroll also was recognized by the league office, as he was named to the weekly honor roll.

Both Johnson and Carroll have both been honored by The American twice this season. Johnson becomes the second Tulane player to be selected as the Defensive Player of the Week.



Johnson earned the recognition after he played a key role in holding the East Carolina rushing attack to just 35 yards rushing. ECU entered the game with Tulane averaging 179.6 yards per game. The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native was a one-man wrecking crew against the Pirates, as he posted a career-high three sacks to become Tulane’s all-time sacks leader. Johnson now has 23.5 career sacks.

In addition to his three sacks, Johnson also tallied a season-best six tackles (five solo), forced two fumbles, a pass breakup and had two quarterback pressures.

Carroll was selected to the honor roll after he finished the game with 129 yards rushing on just six carries, averaging 21.5 yards per rush. He also rushed for a pair of touchdowns from 48 and 28 yards out, marking the fourth time this season he has scored two or more touchdowns.

The Flowood, Mississippi, native currently has 11 total touchdowns on the year.



Johnson and Carroll’s selections to the league’s weekly honor list marks the seventh and eighth time Tulane has been recognized by The American this season.



Tulane 2020 AAC Weekly Honorees

Sept. 14 – Cameron Sample (Defensive Player of the Week)

Sept. 14 – Tyjae Spears (Weekly Honor Roll)

Sept. 28 – Cameron Carroll (Weekly Honor Roll)

Sept. 28 – Patrick Johnson (Weekly Honor Roll)

Nov. 2 – Duece Watts (Weekly Honor Roll)

Nov. 2 – Nick Anderson (Weekly Honor Roll)

Nov. 9 – Patrick Johnson (Defensive Player of the Week)

Nov. 9 – Cameron Carroll (Weekly Honor Roll)



Tulane returns to action on Nov. 14, as it welcomes Army to Yulman Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN+.



{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}