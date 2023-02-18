NATCHITOCHES, La. – The University of New Orleans men’s basketball program (8-18, SLC 5-10) saw a massive 68-65 victory behind Jordan Johnson’s 23-points and game-winning triple to upset Northwestern State’s nine-game win streak at Prather Coliseum Saturday evening.

While the Privateers shot 39% from the field in the first half, they only trailed five points behind a Demons team that shot 50% to close out the half 34-29. At 18:27 in the second half, New Orleans trailed by 11, but a three-pointer from Johnson ignited a 29-19 run which included several drives to the basket and made foul shots from Turk Vincent, Omar Henry, Marquez Cooper, and Tyson Jackson at critical moments.

New Orleans took its first lead of the game at 60-59 with a layup from Johnson at 4:37. The Demons responded with a three-pointer from Demarcus Sharp and a jumper from Ja’Monta Black to tie up the game on two separate occasions at 62 and 65, but the Privateers had the final say. With under one minute remaining, Marquez Cooper inbounds the ball under the basket to Vincent, and he finds Johnson, who fires the game-winning triple to upset the Demons 68-65.

New Orleans shot 51% from the field in the second half and 46% overall with both teams shooting 23 field goals. It came down to free throws as the Privateers were 77% connecting on 17-of-22 while the Demons were 11-of-14. New Orleans also outrebounded Northwestern State 34-30 and scored 17 points off turnovers.

Johnson led New Orleans with 23 points, while Jackson neared his fifth double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. Cooper was also in double figures with 10 points. D’ante Bell, K’mani Doughty, Henry and Vincent also contributed.

The Privateers sat one game out of sixth place prior to the matchup and have successfully completed a two-game road sweep after also defeating A&M-Commerce 84-48 at the Field House Thursday night.

{Courtesy: UNO Athletics}