HARVEY, La. — No. 14 John Ehret defeated No. 19 Riverdale, 41-7 Thursday night at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.

How It Happened:

The Patriots’ scoring began in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown run to give John Ehret the 7-0 lead.

Later in the quarter, the Patriots’ defense would force a turnover on downs and Ehret would capitalize with an Edis Chavez 47-yard field goal to extend their lead to 10.

In the second quarter, Riverdale would strike with a 34-yard touchdown run from Byron Perriliat to cut the John Ehret lead to three. That would be the Rebels’ only touchdown of the night.

Ehret would score again on a two-yard touch pass from Darnell O’Quinn to Ke’ain Shorts to take a 17-7 second-quarter lead.

Edis Chaven would nail a 42-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half to give John Ehret the 20-7 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, the Patriots would pull away. A Chad Jackson 43-yard touchdown run would give John Ehret the 27-7 lead.

Minutes later, Eric Cheneau conneced with Darnell O’Quinn for a 22-yard touchdown strike to extend the lead, to 34-7.

Late in the third quarter, the John Ehret defense would force a turnover and Chad Jackson would take advantage again with a 51-yard touchdown run.

Up Next:

John Ehret will face No. 3 Catholic of Baton Rouge in the second round of the Division I Select playoffs.

