John Curtis wins thriller over Mount Carmel to win fifth consecutive Division I title

FRISCO, Texas - Following the last regular season games, the seeds and bracket for the 2021 Hercules Tires Southland Conference Basketball Tournament have been finalized. Postseason play for the expanded 10-team field begins Wednesday, March 10, at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.

Nicholls secured the No. 1 seed and its first regular-season conference title since 2018, topping the field with 42 points. Abilene Christian followed at the No. 2 seed with 40 points after posting the program’s third-straight 20-win season.