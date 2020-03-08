John Curtis wins 4th straight Division I title

NEW ORLEANS,La.- The John Curtis Girl's Basketball team has accomplished something that few programs ever achieve, winning their fourth straight state championship.
The Patriots hosted Mount Carmel Saturday night in the Division I Championship game.
The championship game jitters kicked in early as the game was close in the first quarter.
In the second, the Patriots were able to go on a crazy run to end the half, putting them up 25-9.
From there, they would not look back.
John Curtis goes on to win this one, 48-25.
Senior, Jerkaila Jordan, led all scorers with 23 points.
Jordan was also named game MVP.