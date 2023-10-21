NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The John Curtis Patriots defeated St. Aug, 36-26 Saturday night at Tad Gormley Stadium, marking their second in a row.

The Purple Knights struck first with a 37-yard touchdown connection from Vashaun Coulon to Joshua Jackson, but from that point on, John Curtis would lock-in.

The Patriots scored 29 points courtesy of two touchdowns from running backs Jason Gabriel and Kaheam Smith.

St. Aug would score just before the half to cut the Curtis lead to 15 at the break.

The Patriots would outlast any Purple Knights rally to secure their 5th win of the year.

John Curtis improves to 5-2 overall, and 2-2 in the Catholic League.

Head coach J.T. Curtis now sits at 621 career wins. He can tie the all-time high school football wins record (622) Friday night against Brother Martin.

