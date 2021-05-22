John Curtis Patriots shine in Blue and White game Saturday

RIVER RIDGE, La. — The John Curtis Patriots held their Blue and White football scrimmage Saturday afternoon at the Lower School campus.

Quarterback Buddy Taylor picked up right where he left off from his junior campaign that saw nearly 1,500 total yards and 18 touchdowns.

In Saturday’s scrimmage, Taylor finished with 2 rushing touchdowns and a passing score for the White squad.

The starting defense also shined for the Blue team, accounting for several tackles for loss and two sacks.

Here is head football coach J.T. Curtis talking about his team’s spring camp:

The Patriots finished last season with an overall record of 5-5, 3-2 in district play.

They made it to the semi-final round of the Division I playoffs where they were defeated by C.E. Byrd.