John Curtis Patriots ready to exceed expectations in 2021 football season

RIVER RIDGE, La. — The John Curtis football program has remained competitive throughout the years because of its ability to handle turnover.

Something they’ll do yet again in 2021.

“I play a lot of guys. So, I really don’t feel like we’re void of experience. We have guys that have been under the lights and think they’ll be able to respond and through the summer and continue to develop,” says head coach J.T. Curtis.

In Buddy Taylor’s first season under center for the Patriots, he generated almost 1,500 yards of total offense and 18 touchdowns.

Curtis finished their 2020 campaign with a 5-5 record.

Six games decided by eight points or less, including their loss to Division I runner-up C.E. Byrd in the semi-finals.

Valuable experience for the now-senior quarterback.

“I never really played before my junior year. I got a couple of reps here and there, but I never was in a clutch moment like we had last year, and experience plays a big key in that,” says John Curtis quarterback Buddy Taylor.

“I think the big thing for him is just to continue to grow as a quarterback. He has the skill level. He can throw it, he can run it, and he just needs to continue to grow in his mental game, which all quarterbacks do,” added Curtis.

Defensively, John Curtis lost three all-district performers and graduated several seniors.

But, ask anyone on campus and they’ll tell you there’s plenty of talent to turn heads.

“The thing is, we don’t have that much experience but we’re gritty. We’re mean. This season, people are going to underestimate us but we’re going to be better than what people expect,” says John Curtis linebacker Connor Orgeron.

“Our secondary is going to be all new. They’re going to be tested. I think the front is going to be pretty solid. Our linebacker core looks really good, both inside and outside so I think we’ll be able to put a little heat on quarterbacks with our rush and that’ll help our secondary,” says Curtis.

The defense will be key in helping head coach J.T. Curtis earn career win number 600 this fall, becoming just the second head coach in high school football history to achieve that milestone.

John Curtis opens the 2021 regular season September 3rd against Central Lafourche.