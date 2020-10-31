John Curtis holds off Jesuit 23-16 on Halloween

New Orleans, La. – On Saturday, the John Curtis Patriots held off the Jesuit Blue Jays 23-16 at Tadd Gormley Stadium.

Jesuit scored a pair of field goals early to take a 6-0 lead.

The Patriots found the endzone for the first time on their opening drive in the second quarter when Buddy Taylor connected with Javon Davis.

It was 7-6 Patriots at the half.

In the second half, John Curtis extended their lead when Taylor punched it in from the one-yard line, followed by a successful two-point conversion to make it 15-6 to end the third quarter.

In the fourth, the Patriots defense added another score with a pick-six courtesy of Jackson Wallace.

With the win, Curtis improves to 3-2 (2-0) on the season. Jesuit is now 3-3 (1-3).

Patriots head coach JT Curtis following the game: