COVINGTON, La. — The John Curtis Patriots defeated St. Paul’s 17-1 in game one of their Division I select regional playoff series Wednesday night at Heap Field.

How it happened:

John Curtis opened the game with an RBI single from Andrew Martinez to take a 1-0 lead after the first inning of play.

The Patriots would extend their lead, 4-0 in the second inning after a 3-run home run from Josh Eames.

In the third inning, John Curtis would run away with the game courtesy of an 8-run frame. Dagan Bruno got the party started with a 2-RBI single. Josh Eames would follow with an RBI single of his own to make it a 7-0 ball game.

From there, an error on a hard-hit ground ball by Andrew Martinez would allow another Patriots runner to score, extending the lead to 8. Reed Duthu would follow with an RBI single to bring the score to, 9-0.

The icing on the cake would be a bases-loaded 3-RBI double from Syris McClinton to give John Curtis the 12-0 lead in the top of the third.

St. Paul’s lone run of the game would come after a Kade Anderson RBI double in the bottom of the third inning.

Up Next:

Game 2 of the series between John Curtis and St. Paul’s will be played 6 p.m. Thursday night at Heap Field.

You can catch all of the high school baseball and softball playoff action Friday night on WGNO’s Friday Night Fastball presented by Delgado Community College, education that works. Show starts at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW. The replay starts at midnight on WGNO.