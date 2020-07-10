John Curtis Head Basketball Coach Mike Krajcer steps down

RIVER RIDGE, La. – John Curtis Christian School announced on Friday that long-time boy’s head basketball coach, Mike Krajcer is stepping down to spend more time with his family.

According to a press release from the school, Krajcer started his coaching career at John Curtis 28 years ago as an assistant.

He was promoted to Head Boy’s Basketball Coach two years later., and has held the position ever since.

During that time, Krajcer has won over 500 games, leading the school to its first-ever state title in 2012.

The Patriots finished as the state’s runner up in 2015

The JCCS administration says that his replacement has already been selected.

They will introduce the new head coach next week.