WESTWEGO, La. — The John Curtis Lady Patriots defeated McKinley, 67-47 Friday night in the Division I Championship game to win their sixth state title in a row, the ninth in program history.

8th grader Chikae Desdunes led the Lady Patriots with 23 points.

Sophomore Terrin Coffil added 15 points and 8 rebounds in tonight’s win.

Fellow Sophomore Heaven Jordan was named Most Outstanding Player with her 15 point, 7 steal, 6 assist, and 5 rebound effort.

The win was head coach Tameka Johnson’s second as John Curtis head girl’s basketball coach.

She was joined by both Coffil and Jordan in their postgame press conference tonight: