John Curtis downs Dominican, advances to Girl’s Division I final

HAMMOND, La. — The No. 2 seed John Curtis defeated the No. 3 seed Dominican, 48-37 Wednesday afternoon in the Girl’s Basketball Division I Semi-Finals at Southeastern Louisiana University’s University Center.

Senior Alexis Lavarine led the Patriots with 13 points and 7 rebounds. Heaven Jordan added 11 points and 7 more rebounds of her own.

For Dominican, Anaya Yunusah led all scorers with 18 points.

Here is John Curtis Head Basketball Coach Temeka Johnson, Alexis Lavarine, and Heaven Jordan postgame:

Curtis advances to the Division I final where they will face the winner of Mount Carmel and Scotlandville.