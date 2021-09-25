John Curtis defeats St Aug on Saturday, 42-16

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The John Curtis Patriots defeated the St Aug Purple Knights, 42-16 Saturday at Tad Gormley Stadium.

The game marked career win 599 for head coach J.T. Curtis.

