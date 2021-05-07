John Curtis defeats Brother Martin in game 1 of Division I Quarterfinals, 6-5

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, (3) John Curtis defeated (6) Brother Martin, 6-5 in game 1 of the Division I Quarterfinals at Harahan Playground.

The Patriots put up a 5 spot in the third inning, but the Crusaders responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game 5-5.

Curtis’ Nyan Hayes hit a triple in the bottom of the fourth that would end up being the game-winning run after Logan O’Neill brought him in on a sac fly.

John Curtis Pitcher Austin Ackel came off the bench and pitched 4 complete innings while allowing one run on three hits with 4 K’s. The defense ultimately helped secure the win.

Here’s head coach Jeff Curtis after the game:

Both teams are back at it in game 2 on Saturday at Harahan Playground. First pitch set for 1 p.m.