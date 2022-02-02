RIVER RIDGE, La. (WGNO) — John Curtis Christian school sent six student/athletes to college Wednesday.
On National Signing Day, the following football players signed national letters.
Javon Stoudmire-Davis signed with McNeese.
Buddy Taylor and Gared Washington to Arkansas Monticello.
And, Connor Orgeron to Nicholls.
Baseball players Logan O’Neill (Delgado) and Shawn Mitchell-Harvard (Belhaven) also signed national letters.
Ed Daniels spoke with Patriots head football coach and school headmaster JT Curtis.