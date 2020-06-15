Joel Thomas talks about Alvin Kamara playing through injuries in 2019

NEW ORLEANS,La. – New Orleans Saints Running Back, Alvin Kamara splashed onto the scene in 2017, totaling 1500 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns in his rookie season.

He followed that up with another 1500-yard season and 18 total touchdowns in 2018.

Many thought of him as a serious contender in the 2019 NFL MVP race, but injuries held him back from achieving the honor.

Kamara missed 2 games in the 2019 season, only finding the endzone 6 times.

In a Zoom call with New Orleans media on Monday, Saints Running Backs Coach, Joel Thomas says that it was obvious that Kamara was playing through pain.

Thomas said, “He wasn’t 100 percent the entire season. Whether it was a back, a knee, an ankle, whatever it was, he battled through it the best that he could. I know at times people took it as something else but the guy is an ultimate competitor, he wants to be out there and help the team to help us win. Bottom line, his 75 percent might be someone else’s 100 percent and that’s why he was out there still trying to go and play and put his best foot forward.”

Despite the drop in production, Kamara was still voted to the NFL Pro Bowl game.

He is expected to return to full health ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Thankfully the Saints had veteran running back Latavius Murray to fill the void left by Kamara in both Week 7 against the Chicago Bears and Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In 2019, Murray finished with 800 all-purpose yards and 6 Touchdowns in his first season with the Saints.

This offseason, the New Orleans Saints added some more depth to the running back room by signing Ty Montgomery to a one-year deal.