NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In a victory over Bryant and Stratton Saturday, Delgado head coach Joe Scheuermann won his 1100th game, the most by any Louisiana baseball coach at one school.

Scheuermann was matter-of-fact about the moment.

“33-plus years, and some good players. When you have been around that long, you are going to win some games,” says Delgado Athletics Director and head baseball coach Joe Scheuermann.

Scheuermann is a member of the Junior College Coaches Hall of Fame and is 8th among active coaches in victories. A total that he will have opportunities to add.

“Good 5 or 6 years left in me, I hope, get to 1,500 maybe. Who knows,” says Scheuerman.

The Dolphins enter the weekend with 12 wins and 2 losses.

“We continue to do some things that make you say wow, and some things that make you say .. uh,” Scheuermann.

