Joe Lombardi says Jameis Winston “exceeding expectations” so far

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – In an April Zoom call, Jameis Winston said that he will use his time with the Saints as an opportunity to improve every aspect of his game.

According to Saints’ Quarterbacks Coach Joe Lombardi, Jameis is already making the most of his time with the group despite the COVID-19 setbacks.

The Saints signed Winston to a one-year, $1.1 million contract.

Last season in Tampa Bay, Winston led the league in passing yards with 5,109.

While he threw a career-high 33 touchdowns, he also threw a league-leading 30 interceptions.

Once training camp begins, both Winston and Taysom Hill are expected to compete for the backup job.

days before Jameis Winston was signed, the New Orleans Saints signed Taysom Hill to a two-year contract extension, with a reported $16 million guaranteed.

Lombardi says that Taysom’s pay raise was “well deserved” and he looks forward to seeing Hill continue to develop in the Saints system.

Last season, Taysom Hill had six TD receptions. He had 50 yards passing, 50 yards rushing and 25 yards receiving in the playoff loss to the Vikings.