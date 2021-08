HOUMA, La (WGNO) — Captain Scott Timmons, a former captain of the Seacor Power ship, gave his testimony about what happened on April 13, the day the ship capsized. Captain Timmons was on the boat earlier that day, before he was relieved by Captain David Ledet. Timmons testified about the escalating weather conditions that afternoon.

"My previous voyage in, we was coming in and again was catching winds and seas out of the southeast, and it was just a summer squall. Immediately come out of the north, and was receiving wind probably 35 to 40, I think at one time I looked at the peak, and it was 48," said Captain Timmons.