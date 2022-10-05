CINCINNATI (BRPROUD) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has launched a nonprofit foundation aimed at helping Ohio and Louisiana families overcome food insecurity and child mental health issues.

“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” said Joe Burrow. “This Foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well.”

Burrow, who will serve as the board’s president, launched the nonprofit along with his parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow, according to a news release Tuesday. Robin will serve as secretary and treasurer and Jimmy will serve as vice president.

“Words can’t express how proud we are of Joe and his many talents,” said Jimmy Burrow. “His commitment to improving the lives of those who are less fortunate is especially meaningful to our family.”

“As an elementary school teacher and principal, I see kids grow and succeed every day,” added Robbin Burrow. “I also recognize the stress and challenges that students and their families face. We are committed to bringing people and resources together to help make a difference. We hope you can join us along the way.”

Cincinnati, Athens, and Baton Rouge community leaders will serve on the Joe Burrow Foundation Board of Directors and Advisory Board.

For more information or to donate, visit joeburrow.org.