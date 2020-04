NCAA college football player and Heisman Trophy finalist, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow listens to questions from the media during a news conference before the Heisman Trophy ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason Szenes)

Nobody’s allowed to make fun of me tonight none of the barbershops are open — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) April 23, 2020

Don’t worry, we won’t.

The NFL draft begins Thursday at 7 p.m. It can be watched here.

Burrow also is among five quarterbacks who have a strong shot to be drafted in the first round, which would be the seventh straight year with multiple quarterbacks taken in the first round.