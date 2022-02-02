NELSONVILLE, Ohio (BRPROUD) — Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in December 2019. During Burrow’s Heisman speech, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback talked about the poverty in Athens County.

A fundraiser was set up for the Athens County Food Pantry.

Fast forward one year and the former LSU quarterback continued to shine a light on the need in his hometown.

Well, now we are into 2022 and the Who Dey Nation has joined LSU fans by helping grow the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.

According to the Athens County Food Pantry, “The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund is partnering with FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund to award hunger relief grants to other nonprofit organizations addressing the contributing factors of hunger in southeast Ohio.”

The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund has grown to $1.3 million.

“The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund didn’t get to $1.3 million because a few donors gave staggering amounts,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO President and CEO. “We got here thanks to thousands of caring individuals giving what they can. The impact the Cincinnati Bengals community has made on hunger in Southeast Ohio humbles us. We’re grateful and inspired by the Who Dey Nation’s continued support. They are changing lives.”

In the video, Jack Cowman highlights the journey of Joe Burrow from Athens, to LSU and then tackling poverty in southeast Ohio.

Fans of the Bengals have found creative ways to give to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.

According to the Athens County Food Pantry, fans have donated “$9 for Burrow’s jersey number or $31 for the number of years it has been since the Bengals won a playoff game, a streak that Burrow and his teammates successfully ended with the current NFL football season.”

If you would like to make a donation to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, go to www.JoeBurrowFund.org.

“The Athens County Food Pantry established and advises the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund. ‘We have long recognized that Joe’s remarks went beyond the issue of hunger,” said Athens County Food Pantry President Karin Bright. “In addition to addressing food insecurity, we will be using the funds to support projects that address the root causes of challenges of hunger, such as unemployment and underemployment, job training, education, a lack of transportation and other barriers.'”

If you prefer to do it the old-fashioned way, you can also mail your donations to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, c/o FAO, 35 Public Square, Nelsonville, OH 45764.