LSU needed to win two of three against Alabama, and did just that with a 13-5 win Sunday over the Tide at Alex Box Stadium at Skip Bertman Field.

LSU moved to 11-16 in the SEC, with three games at Texas A&M to end the regular season.

Giovanni DiGiacomo, who had one homer in his LSU career, hit two Sunday.

Brother Martin and LSU’s Tre Morgan had 3 hits in 6 at bats to raise his average to .376.

Mikhail Hillard pitched 5 innings of three run baseball, striking out 7.