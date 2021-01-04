JJ Redick on cold-shooting stretch: “I’ve got to figure it out, and I will”

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Pelicans Guard J.J. Redick talks about his role in the Pelicans’ 4-2 start to the regular season ahead of their matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

In 6 games this season, the sharp-shooting Redick is averaging just over 7 points per game while shooting 31% from the field and 25% from downtown.

The cold shooting stretch began after a 23-point performance in the Pelicans 113-99 win over the Toronto Raptors in their season-opener.

When talking about Redick’s lack of production from the field, Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy says that the blame falls on him and that he has to do a better job of creating opportunities for Redick.

Monday, Redick says that it’s not Stan Van Gundy’s fault, adding that “I’ve got to figure out how to get those opportunities in the way we are playing and that’s on me.”

“We can sit there and draw stuff up and all that but I’ve got to figure it out, and I will. I’m fine. One year I started 3-25 from 3 playing for Stan and I shot 40 percent for the year. So, I’m always confident that the law of averages even out and I’ll be around 40 percent at some point. All good,” says Redick.

Tonight’s game against the Indiana Pacers is set to tip off at 7 p.m.