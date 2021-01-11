Jets interview Titans OC Smith, Saints DBs coach Glenn

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 13: New Orleans Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn calls to players against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 13, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets interviewed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy.

That makes nine known candidates to meet remotely with the Jets.

The 38-year-old Smith has been a Titans assistant for 10 seasons including the past two as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator.

The 48-year-old Glenn is considered an up-and-coming coaching talent despite his relatively short time on the sidelines.

He has been on Sean Payton’s staff since 2016.