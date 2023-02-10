NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A few weeks ago, Jesuit head basketball coach Chris Jennings said his star forward’s “next level” is playing harder in the paint.

Josh Washington reached that level on Friday night in the Gayle & Tom Benson Arena, scoring 13 points and adding clutch rebounds in Jesuit’s 64-58 win over Brother Martin.

All 13 of Washington’s points came in the second half. The Blue Jays and Crusaders were tied at 26 at halftime.

The fourth quarter saw a wild play that displayed Washington’s physicality in the paint.

In chronological order, the play went as follows: Washington missed a layup, got his own rebound, missed the putback, Jesuit’s Brock Guillot rebounded and passed to Cole White, White missed a layup, Washington rebounded and missed the putback, and then finally made the putback.

That possession wore down the Crusaders, lasted 30 seconds long, and arguably sealed the game as the Blue Jays took a 3-point lead with 2:00 left.

The Jays would succeed in the free-throw battle from that point forward as both teams were in the bonus.

