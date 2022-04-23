NEW ORLEANS — Jesuit quarterback Jack Larriviere has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Tulane University, but it seems plans are changing.

WGNO learned today that Larriviere will reportedly be committing to LSU where he will throw javelin for the defending NCAA Outdoor Track & Field national champions.

This spring marks the first time Larriviere has competed in javelin, and has proven to be one of the best at it.

His throw of 220’6 this season is one that many high schoolers across the country have not beaten and is special considering how long he has been throwing javelin.

“I think he’s number 2 in the nation. He’s the top in Louisiana right now and I think that took all of us by surprise. Again, that quality throw is very unique by somebody who just picked up a javelin two months ago. So, it’s a great surprise for us but he’s up there. I think my assistant coach told me that he was ranked 37th collegiately because they throw the same javelin. So, that’s not a bad ranking,” says Jesuit Track & Field coach Rudy Horvath.

Jack recently won the javelin competition at the District 9-5A meet last week.

He will be competing in the regional meet Wednesday, April 27th in Thibodaux.

The Class 5A State Outdoor Track Meet is May 7th at LSU.