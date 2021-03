METAIRIE, La. — The Jesuit Blue Jays defeated Holy Cross, 8-1 Thursday night at John Ryan Stadium to improve to 18-0 on the season.

Holden Hess surrendered a solo homerun to Davis Stephens in the top of the first inning but was lights out the rest of the way.

Hess struck out 7 and held the Tigers scoreless for the remainder of the game. He also added 3 RBI’s batting in the 5 hole for the Blue Jays.

Holden Hess pitches a complete game throwing 7 K’s. Morris with 2 doubles and a single. Go Jays. — Jesuit Baseball (@JHSNolaBaseball) March 26, 2021

Holy Cross and Jesuit play again Friday night at Holy Cross Park. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

TIGERS (13-6 | 0-1) fall to Jesuit tonight 8-1. The TIGERS are back in action tomorrow night for 6:30 PM vs Jesuit at Holy Cross Park! #WeAreHC #PACKthePARK pic.twitter.com/tLZjK5wLZM — Holy Cross Baseball (@HolyCross_BSB) March 26, 2021