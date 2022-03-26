NEW ORLEANS — WGNO Sports has learned that Jesuit quarterback Jack Larriviere has decided to become a preferred walk-on for the Tulane University football program.

In his first season as the Jay’s full-time starting quarterback, Larriviere led Jesuit to an undefeated regular season and the program’s first Division I state championship game appearance since 2014.

Larriviere threw for over 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 700 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns.

Following a successful 2021-22 season, Larriviere received college offers from several schools, including Nicholls State University.

He also received PWO offers from Florida and Tulane, ultimately choosing the Green Wave in the end.

Jack Larriviere carries a 3.85 GPA and scored a 31 on the ACT.