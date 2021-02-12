Jesuit names Manale head football coach

NEW ORLEANS — De la Salle head football coach Ryan Manale has accepted the same job at Jesuit.

The hiring of Manale caps a weeks long search by Jesuit to find a replacement for interim coach Scott Bairnsfather.

Bairnsfather declined to be considered for the position full-time.

Manale has coached the Cavaliers to three Division two championship games. Those appearances were in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Manale said the Jesuit job is “the next challenge in my career.”

“I am honored to be part of the great academic excellence of Jesuit high school,” said Manale. “We plan to match that excellence on the football field.”

“I can’t wait to meet everyone at Carrollton and Banks. Go Blue Jays.”

Manale won 76 games at De la Salle in nine seasons. He lost 25.

“The toughest time of my life is telling my players and coaches at De la Salle,” said Manale.

Manale also serves as director of athletics at De la Salle.