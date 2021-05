SHREVEPORT, La. — The Jesuit Blue Jays Lacross team defeated Catholic of Baton Rouge, 12-8 Sunday at Lee Hedges Stadium in Shreveport to win its sixth Division I state lacrosse championship.

The Jays finished the season a perfect 10-0.

JAYS WIN STATE! Great day to be a Blue Jay. #gojays pic.twitter.com/NEa39U7xI7 — JesuitNOLA Lacrosse (@JesuitNOLALAX) May 16, 2021

The win caps off a huge weekend for Jesuit athletics with the Jays’ baseball program winning the Division I baseball championship Saturday in Sulphur.