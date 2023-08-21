NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Prep football will return to Zephyr Field in 2023, and Jesuit head football coach Ryan Manale is excited about that.

The Blue Jays play two home games at the Shrine on Airline Drive, plus an “away game” against John Curtis.

Manale said the chance to play on Friday Night is too good to pass up.

“When the opportunity presented itself, our regular season home stadium, Tad Gormley, wasn’t available for Friday nights on a few dates. So, we were able to get a couple of dates, instead of having to travel to somewhere to play a home game,” Manale told WGNO.

Jesuit will host Rummel and St. Augustine at the Shrine.

There are also three jamboree football games Friday, Aug. 25, including John Curtis vs. East Jefferson.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts