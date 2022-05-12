HAMMOND, La. — Catholic of Baton Rouge defeated Jesuit, 3-1 in the Division I baseball semi-finals Thursday at Southeastern Louisiana University.

The Jays trailed Jesuit, 3-1 heading into what would be about an hour long lightning delay that started in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Teams would resume play shortly after 10 p.m.

15 minutes and 6 outs later, the Bears would come out victorious.

Jesuit’s Holden Hess pitched 5 innings, struck out 7 and allowed 3 earned runs off 6 hits.

Catholic’s Harris Waghalter struck out 5 batters and gave up just 1 earned run in the win.

Catholic of Baton Rouge will play John Curtis for the Division I championship Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Southeastern Louisiana University.