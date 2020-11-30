Jesuit downs St. Paul’s Sunday in final opening round playoff game

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane men's basketball team held off a late rally from Lipscomb to claim a 68-66 win in the final game of the Tulane Classic at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

"This was only the fourth half our guys have played together," head coach Ron Hunter said. "I am really proud of them because defensively I have really liked coaching this group. Offensively, it is going to take us some time. Our defense is going to keep us in games. Playing a team like Lipscomb is like kryptonite to my system. I do not like playing teams like this because they are very well coached, and they can spread you out and shoot it. I thought our guys did a great job." Tulane (2-0) shot 44.6 (25-of-56) percent from the field and grabbed 31 rebounds, while Lipscomb (1-1) was 43.1 percent from the floor and logged 29 rebounds. The Green Wave had 17 assists on 25 made shots on the day. Redshirt junior Jordan Walker led the Olive and Blue with 16 points and six assists, while sophomore Jaylen Forbes added 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. Sophomore R.J. McGee grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and scored a career-high 12 points for the Wave. The Green Wave opened the second half with a barrage of threes from a trio of sophomores including McGee, Forbes and Kevin Cross to jump out to a 44-36 lead with 16:54 remaining in the game. Tulane extended the lead to 13 at 53-40 with 11 minutes to play after freshman Sion James drove to the basket for a basket plus a foul. The Bisons went on an 12-0 run to tie the Green Wave at 59 with 3:27 left in the game. Freshman Sion James responded with a jumper in the corner to end the run and give the Green Wave a 61-59 lead. McGee then hit a fast break layup to extend the Tulane lead to four with 2:12 remaining. After a bucket from Lipscomb, Forbes sank a three from the right corner to put the Wave up 66-61 with 52 seconds to go. Lipscomb then cut the lead to 68-66 with 19 seconds to play.

The Bisons got the ball back with the same score and 16 seconds left. Lipscomb missed a 3-pointer with five seconds on the clock, but the Bisons snagged the offensive rebound and had a chance at a game-tying layup. McGee stepped up and blocked the shot attempt by Lipscomb as the game clock expired to seal the victory for the Green Wave. In the first half, Lipscomb grabbed an early lead, but the Green Wave did not allow the Bisons to extend their lead to more than seven throughout the first half. Tulane used a 6-0 run to tie the game at 22-22 with 7:57 remaining in the first half. After trading runs the rest of the half, Lipscomb took a 34-33 lead into halftime. Forbes led the Olive and Blue in the first 20 minutes with 10 points and three assists, while Walker added nine points and three assists of his own. Junior Greg Jones and graduate student Romeao Ferguson led the way for Lipscomb with 18 points, apiece.

The Green Wave will be back in action against Southern Miss on Wednesday, December 9, at Fogelman in Devlin. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}