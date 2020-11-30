Jesuit downs St. Paul’s Sunday in final opening round playoff game

COVINGTON, La. – The first round of the 2020 LHSAA high school football playoffs comes to a close on Sunday with the Jesuit Blue Jays defeating the St. Paul’s Wolves.
The game was moved to Sunday to allow the Wolves time to come off of quarantine and prepare for their Division I opener against Jesuit.
While the Wolves came out swinging, the Blue Jays were just too much.
Jesuit’s defense gives up a quick first quarter touchdown but that is all they would allow.
As for the offense, they came out on fire thanks to an explosive passing attack that put up 28 points in the first half.
Jesuit Wide Receiver Luke Besh had well over 100 yards receiving in the first half, with 2 touchdowns.
The Blue Jays would go on to defeat St. Paul’s 35-6.
They advance to the quarterfinal round of the Division I playoff field for a date with the top-seeded Brother Martin Crusaders.