NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Jesuit Blue Jays shut out Riverside, 17-0, at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium on Day 2 of the 2022 WGNO Baseball Classic on Friday, Feb. 25.

The Jays jumped out 3-0 in the first. James Bendeck scored on a Luke Brandau single, then it’s Holden Hess driving in Scott Hughes.

Canaan Clayton then doubles in another run as Holden Hess beats the throw to the plate.

Jesuit pitcher Bryce Pitts struck out seven and allowed only one hit.

The Blue Jays rolled to the run-rule win in five innings.

Day 2 Results:

St. Aug 4, Chalmette 1

St. Martin’s 3, Brother Martin 13

Riverside 0, Jesuit 17

Holy Cross 2, Hahnville 3

Teurlings Catholic 12, Newman 4

Lakeshore 0, Rummel 11