Jesuit and Brother Martin win two in final day of WGNO baseball classic

Jesuit swept two games to finish 4-0 in the 8th annual WGNO baseball classic.

At John Ryan Stadium, Jesuit defeated Hahnville 10-0 in five innings, and defeated Fontainebleau 10-5.

Collin Loupe hit his first career home run in the win over Hahnville. He was 3 for 4 in the game with 5 runs batted in. Michael King threw 5 innings of 2 hit, 3 strikeout baseball to get the win.

Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.

In the second game, Loupe was 2 for 3. Starting pitcher Ryan Porche, got the win, pitching 4 innings of 4 hit, 4 strikeout baseball.

Brother Martin won a pair at Chalmette, beating Lakeshore 2-1. Mason Keane pitched a complete game five hitter, striking out six.

In the second game, Brother Martin pounded out 14 hits in a 16-6, 6 inning win over Holy Cross.

Here’s the highlights.

Colin Roussel, batting cleanup, was three for five, with three runs batted in. Brother Martin scored 7 runs in the 4th, and 8 runs in the 5th.

In the first game at Chalmette, St Aug defeated Lakeshore 4-3. Starter Shannon Martin picked up the win, throwing five innings.

At Archbishop Shaw, Hahnville defeated Shaw 3-1. The Eagles did pick up a win, 6-5 in eight innings over Fontainebleau. The Eagles scored in the 7th to tie. In the 8th Cole Guidry drove in the game winner with a sacrifice fly.

