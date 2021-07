NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Jesters conference playoff final Saturday night vs Southern States in Hattiesburg has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests on the team.

Jesters head coach Ken Farrell confirmed the news to WGNO Saturday.

.. @NolaJesters conference playoff final Saturday night vs Southern States in Hattiesburg is postponed – Jesters have two players with positive COVID 19 tests – and 7 total with temperatures of 100 or higher #wgnosports — Ed Daniels (@WGNOsports) July 17, 2021

The Jesters are coming off of upsetting Jacksonville, 3-1 in the first round of the NPSL playoffs.