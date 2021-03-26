Jerkaila Jordan announces that she is transferring from Tulane

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane Freshman Point Guard Jerkaila Jordan announced via Twitter that she is transferring from the program to take her talents to a bigger conference.

Jordan was named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year by a unanimous vote, becoming the first Tulane student-athlete to earn the honor.

She was also a first-team all-conference selection and was also one of three unanimous choices for the All-Freshman Team.

Jordan averaged a team-high 16.7 points per game in her first season at Tulane.

The Green Wave finished 18-9 on the season with an NIT berth.



