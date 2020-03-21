Jenkins: “New Orleans like family”

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 24: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field on November 24, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles 17-9. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Free agent safety Malcolm Jenkins said he feels like he is “coming home.”

Jenkins made the comments on a conference call with local reporters Saturday. He left the Saints in free agency after 2013, signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was drafted in the first round by the Saints in 2009, and was part of the team that defeated the Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl 44.

Jenkins won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in the 2017 season.

“I am very, very excited to be coming back to New Orleans, especially at this point in my career. It kind of feels like everything’s coming full circle and obviously with the success that the team has had in the last few years, being able to come back and just help push the team just with that one more step that I think it needs to be back in that Super Bowl again,” said Jenkins.

“I’m super excited and grateful for Mrs. Benson, Mickey Loomis and Sean (Payton) for giving me the opportunities to come back. New Orleans is family. I still have a place down there and my second daughter’s middle name is NOLA because I love that place. I’m excited to be back in the community. My foundation has maintained our programs in New Orleans over the last six years. It feels like I’m coming back home.”

Jenkins said he developed many special relationships, including one with the late Will Smith. Smith was inducted, posthumously, into the team’s ring of honor in 2019.

“I still have Will Smith’s picture in my locker because you build relationships and they just let you know that life’s short.”