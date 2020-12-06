Jena wins defensive struggle against Sumner Saturday at Southeastern

HAMMOND, La. – Round 2 of the Class 3A playoffs continued Saturday at Southeastern Louisiana University with the 6th seeded Jewel Sumner Cowboys facing the 11th seeded Jena Giants.

Long story short, it was a defensive struggle from start to finish.

The Jena Giants would get on the board in the second quarter thanks to a 15-yard touchdown run from Brennan Deville. Quarterback Jordan Jackson would score on the 2-point conversion attempt to make it 8-0.

From there, the defenses were on their A-games.

Sumner’s defensive unit had multiple goal line stands in the fourth quarter, giving their offense a chance to go the length of the field with one minute remaining in the ballgame.

Those hopes would die the second play of their final drive on a Giants interception, sealing the win for Jena.

Jena defeated Jewel Sumner, 8-0.