Jaylen Forbes Receives NABC All-District Second Team Honors

NEW ORLEANS –Tulane men’s basketball sophomore guard Jaylen Forbes has been chosen to the 2021 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division I All-District Second Team.
Forbes is one of just 10 players in the American Athletic Conference to receive an all-district nod this season, which was voted on by member coaches of the NABC. He is the Green Wave’s first all-district selection since Melvin Frazier received the same distinction in 2018.
The announcement comes less than one week after Forbes was named an All-American Athletic Conference Third Team choice on March 10.
The Florence, Mississippi native enjoyed a breakout debut campaign at Tulane to the tune of a team-leading 16.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. In 23 starts, he made 56 shots beyond the 3-point arc at a 37-percent clip.
Forbes ranks first in The American in minutes per game (36.1), fourth in 3-pointers per game (2.4), fifth in scoring and seventh in steals per contest (1.4). Additionally, he shot 108-of-132 (.818) at the free throw line which is seventh among all players in the league.
Forbes was the Green Wave’s leading scorer 14 times while reaching double-figures in 19 of the team’s 23 contests. He tallied at least 20 points on seven occasions and eclipsed 30 points twice. His career-high 37 points at Cincinnati on Feb. 26 were the most in a single game by any player in The American this season.
NABC Division I District 24
First Team
Quentin Grimes – Houston
Tyson Etienne – Wichita St.
Jayden Gardner – East Carolina
Kendric Davis – SMU
Marcus Sasser – Houston
Second Team
Justin Gorham – Houston
Brandon Rachal – Tulsa
Landers Nolley II – Memphis
Keith Williams – Cincinnati
Jaylen Forbes – Tulane
Coach of the Year
Isaac Brown, Wichita State
{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}