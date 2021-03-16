Jaylen Forbes Receives NABC All-District Second Team Honors

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 09: Jaylen Forbes #25 of the Tulane Green Wave looks on during the first half of a game against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center on January 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS –Tulane men’s basketball sophomore guard Jaylen Forbes has been chosen to the 2021 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division I All-District Second Team.

Forbes is one of just 10 players in the American Athletic Conference to receive an all-district nod this season, which was voted on by member coaches of the NABC. He is the Green Wave’s first all-district selection since Melvin Frazier received the same distinction in 2018.

The announcement comes less than one week after Forbes was named an All-American Athletic Conference Third Team choice on March 10.

The Florence, Mississippi native enjoyed a breakout debut campaign at Tulane to the tune of a team-leading 16.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. In 23 starts, he made 56 shots beyond the 3-point arc at a 37-percent clip.

Forbes ranks first in The American in minutes per game (36.1), fourth in 3-pointers per game (2.4), fifth in scoring and seventh in steals per contest (1.4). Additionally, he shot 108-of-132 (.818) at the free throw line which is seventh among all players in the league.

Forbes was the Green Wave’s leading scorer 14 times while reaching double-figures in 19 of the team’s 23 contests. He tallied at least 20 points on seven occasions and eclipsed 30 points twice. His career-high 37 points at Cincinnati on Feb. 26 were the most in a single game by any player in The American this season.

NABC Division I District 24

First Team

Quentin Grimes – Houston

Tyson Etienne – Wichita St.

Jayden Gardner – East Carolina

Kendric Davis – SMU

Marcus Sasser – Houston

Second Team

Justin Gorham – Houston

Brandon Rachal – Tulsa

Landers Nolley II – Memphis

Keith Williams – Cincinnati

Jaylen Forbes – Tulane

Coach of the Year

Isaac Brown, Wichita State



