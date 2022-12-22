BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Christmas came early for the LSU Tigers as they learn today that starting quarterback Jayden Daniels will return for the 2023 season.

Daniels made the announcement on Twitter, detailing the “amazing ride” he had in his first year with the Tigers.

Daniels says “This has been an amazing ride and honestly, I’m not ready to get off just yet. That is why it is important that I announce I am returning for the 2023 season to fulfill the goal of an LSU Tiger and bring our fans another championship.”

Daniels will have a chance to lead the LSU Tigers to the 10th win of the season when the Tigers play Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, January 2nd.

That game will air at noon on WGNO and ABC affiliates.

In 13 games of action, Daniels has completed 68 % of his passes for 2,774 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He also ran the ball 180 times for 818 yards and 11 scores.

Daniels was named the Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player at LSU’s annual Football Awards Show.