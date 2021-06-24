Jawin Newman chosen to wear number 5 this fall for the Edna Karr Cougars

ALGIERS, La. — Jawin Newman will wear No. 5 for the Karr Cougars football program this fall after he was named the recipient of the prestigious honor, remembering the life and legacy of former Cougar great, Tonka George.

Dany’e Brooks wore number 5 for the Karr Cougars last season.

George was shot and killed in Algiers back in 2016, after graduating from Alcorn State University.

He wore number 5 both at Edna Karr and Alcorn State University.

Edna Karr honors him by awarding the number 5 to one player, to keep George’s memory alive.

Here is head football coach Bryce Brown talking about Newman and why he deserves to carry on George’s legacy:

Tonka’s mother, Rhonda presented Jawin with the jersey during a ceremony Thursday at the school.

George informed Newman in front of a crowd of family and friends that she and Alcorn State University is working to offer Jawin Newman a full-ride scholarship in her son’s name.