Jarvis Landry Returns Home, Hosts 5th Annual GiveBack Event

LUTCHER, La. (WGNO) – Former Lutcher and LSU star Jarvis Landry returned home to host his fifth annual Jarvis Landry GiveBack at the high school Friday.

100 local youth spent the day with the Browns receiver, who gave out backpacks filled with school supplies and awarded a $5,000 academic scholarship to recent Lutcher grad Jordyn Harris.

The scholarship is given each year through the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation.

Landry says giving back to St. James parish, will always be meaningful.

The Jarvis Landry Giveback Event was founded by Landry in 2015.

Landry enters his 8th NFL Season in 2021.