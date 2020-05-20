Jarvis Landry ahead of schedule in rehab from hip surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry said he’s a little ahead of schedule in his recovery from offseason hip surgery.
Landry said he’s had to be creative in his rehab while being quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 27-year-old believes he can be back on the field in August, assuming NFL players have returned by then.
Landry finished with a team-high 83 catches for 1,174 yards last season, his second with Cleveland.
He has stayed in touch with good friend Odell Beckham Jr. during the pandemic shutdown. Beckham is recovering from core muscle surgery.