Jared Butler Declares for NBA Draft

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – JANUARY 07: Guard Jared Butler #12 of the Baylor Bears handles the ball against guard Terrence Shannon #1 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half of the college basketball game on January 07, 2020 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Former Riverside Academy standout and Baylor guard, Jared Butler is declaring for the NBA Draft.

He announced his decision earlier today via Twitter:

Butler says that he will be maintaining his eligibility during the process in case he wants to return to Baylor.

Under the current timeline, Butler has until June 3rd to make that decision.

According to a recent press release from Baylor athletics, Butler twice earned Big 12 Player of the Week during the 2019-20 season, and he was tabbed USBWA Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Jan. 14. He also earned Myrtle Beach Invitational MVP honors after leading the Bears to the tournament title with a win over Villanova in the title game, and he was recognized on the Academic All-Big 12 second team.



Butler led the Bears in scoring in 17 of 30 games as a sophomore. He finished third in the Big 12 in scoring (16.0 ppg), second in 3-pointers made (2.57 per game), sixth in 3-point percentage (.381), seventh in steals (1.63 spg), seventh in field goal percentage (.421), 10th in assists (3.13 apg) and 11th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.29). He also had five games of 20-plus points in Big 12 play, which tied for second-most in the league.

Baylor had arguably the best season in program history with a 26-4 record and a program-best No. 5/4 final ranking. BU was ranked No. 1 nationally for five consecutive weeks, matching the longest by any team since Kentucky in 2015 and the longest by any team from Texas since Houston in 1968. The Bears were unanimously projected to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before the season was suspended due to COVID-19.