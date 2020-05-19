Jamon Kemp excited to play college basketball at Southeastern Louisiana University

HAMMOND, La. – Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Southeastern Louisiana University’s basketball program was still able to reel in some impressive recruits during the offseason.

The class is highlighted by transfers Keon Clergot, Gus Okafor, Joe Kasperzyk, and then there is freshman newcomer Jamon Kemp.

Jamon Kemp is the son of former NBA legend, Shawn Kemp.

“When he was first brought forward I didn’t think it was real because when you thing of Kemp, you think Shawn Kemp. I was a huge Michael Jordan fan growing up and that was kind of my era. Watching and knowing Shawn Kemp and the unbelievable basketball player and athlete he was, just to have someone with his genes to coach would be amazing. Then you put on the kid’s film and he is a great player,” said Southeastern Head Basketball Coach David Kiefer.

Kemp is a 6’6 185 pound, 3-star recruit out of Seattle, Washington.

He spent last season playing ball at Woodstock Academy in Connecticut.

His official visit to Southeastern was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but he says previous relationships with Southeastern Assistant Basketball Coach, Jordan Brooks, made Hammond a perfect fit.

“It was the relationship I had with the coaches. Coach Brooks, I met him when I first got in high school, and we created a bond that’s always been there throughout my growth over the years. with my development with basketball and school. He was just there, and he made me feel like family,” said Jamon Kemp.

Southeastern Head Basketball Coach, David Kiefer, hopes that this addition to his basketball team will open the door for more high-profile recruits to play at Southeastern in the coming years.

Kiefer said”, A lot of people haven’t heard of Southeastern Louisiana and anytime you get a big recruit like that I think in other guy’s minds it’s okay to do that. Some guys maybe start thinking I want to go be a big fish in a small pond. You see a thousand transfers a year from guys that try to go to the highest level that they can go, and they transfer at the end of the year because they are no having that much success. I think you have to go to a program that really wants you and needs you and one that’s going to work with you to get better every day.”

While speaking with Jamon via Zoom last week, he says that he is a fan of “The Last Dance” douc-series.

Being a native of Seattle, Washington, Jamon says he was proud the world got to see his dad’s old team give Michael Jordan and the ’96 Bulls a run for their money in the NBA Finals.

“Just the opportunity for everyone to see how good the Seattle Sonics were and that they could compete with the best. It is just a great feeling, especially because we don’t have a team right now. It just gave people a lot of hope and happiness and it’s just a beautiful thing to see,” said Kemp.

Last season, Southeaster’s basketball team won 8 games.

They were the youngest in the Southland Conference.