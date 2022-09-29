LONDON — Quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas did not practice Thursday ahead of the team’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in London.

Here is the full Thursday injury report:

Running back Alvin Kamara (rib), cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), wide receiver Deonte Harty (foot), guard Andrus Peat (concussion), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), tight end Taysom Hill (rib), and safety Marcus Maye (rib) were limited at practice today.

The New Orleans Saints play the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday in London.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. local time.